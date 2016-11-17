Soft skills to attain a smart tag

The march of Concordia Lutheran Higher Secondary School, Peroorkada, to attain the smart school tag got a boost recently courtesy the CET School of Management.

A couple of months ago, the school got in touch with the CET for making a road map to becoming a smart school.

As part of facilitating this journey towards modernisation, the students and faculty members of the CET School of Management recently volunteered to provide basic exposure to life skills and soft skills for the school students.

Children in all 14 divisions from Class VIII to XII at the school were trained by three faculty members and 25 first-year MBA students of the CET School of Management in communication, decision making, etiquette, career planning, and other such aspects.

The day-long programme also focussed on how to make learning fun and activity-based following students’ complaints that there was much too emphasis on theory and little on doing and learning, says Sini V. Pillai, Assistant Professor, CET School of Management. The resultant boost on confidence among students has now prompted the CET school to set aside one day a month for such activities at the school.

The programme also takes forward to the school level the main goals of the Centre for Faculty and Staff Development at the college under which training is given to faculty and staff in e-learning, smart classes, new teaching-learning methodology, and research methodology.

CET will now provide training to the Concordia school teachers in leadership and motivate them to improve results.

This, it hopes, will help both students and teachers in making the learning-teaching process fruitful and enjoyable.

As part of the road map, the school now has an e-library and receives newspapers both in English and Malayalam to improve students reading and communication skills and knowledge.

Concordia Lutheran School Principal Padmadas says with students being one of the biggest strengths of the school, it was important to motivate them and expose them to various soft skills for their all-round development.