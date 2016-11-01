Local Self-Government Minister K.T. Jaleel has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member and former State president V. Muraleedharan of being peeved at his visit to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. Responding to Mr. Muraleedharan’s criticism that if the Minister had visited the shrine as a picnic spot, it was objectionable, Dr. Jaleel said that there was no ban on anyone visiting Sabarimala. Hindus as well as members of other religions could visit Sabarimala without any curbs. The festivals at the temple were a celebration of religious amity and brotherhood. He likened the visit to his earlier visit to the Golden Temple at Amritsar where all visitors are free to move around like the Sikhs. — Special Correspondent
Sabarimala visit
Jaleel flays BJP
