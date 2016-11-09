Thiruvananthapuram

SI found hanging

A sub-inspector attached to the security wing of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple was found hanging in his house at Kallara in the Pangode police station limits on Tuesday.

The police said Shyamkumar, 54, who was living alone in the house was on leave owing to back pain. A note is learnt to have been recovered from the house, indicate depression owing to health issues.

