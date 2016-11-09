SI found hanging

A sub-inspector attached to the security wing of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple was found hanging in his house at Kallara in the Pangode police station limits on Tuesday.
The police said Shyamkumar, 54, who was living alone in the house was on leave owing to back pain. A note is learnt to have been recovered from the house, indicate depression owing to health issues.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor