SHRC orders potency test for boy

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday said a report that a 12-year-old boy had impregnated a 17-year-old girl lacked credence on the face of it.
The police had taken a case against the boy and the girl after the matter appeared in public domain.
P. Mohandas, acting chairperson, ordered that a medical board examine the boy and he be put through a potency test.
Was it someone else?
In his order, the chairperson wondered whether the girl had been compelled to name the boy as responsible for her pregnancy at the behest of the real culprit.
The chairperson also ordered the District Police Chief, Ernakulam, to task an officer not less than the rank of DySP to investigate the matter in detail.
The SHRC gave the police two weeks to finish its investigation and file a report.
