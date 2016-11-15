SHRC: don’t deny medical treatment to anyone

None in the State should be denied medical treatment just because they do not have currency notes, the State Human Rights Commission has directed.
Patients or their helpers should not face any difficulty in hospitals, hospital canteens and related establishments in hospitals in the circumstances following demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes, said SHRC acting chairperson P. Mohanadas..
The SHRC also demanded that the national commission intervene so that the difficulties faced by the common man in hospitals are brought to the Centre’s attention.
When financial reforms are introduced, it should not be at the cost of human rights of the common man, it said.
The Director of Health Services and the Superintendent of Medical College have been asked to submit a report within two weeks on the steps that they have taken to ensure that patients reaching hospitals are not put to difficulties because of the shortage of small change.
