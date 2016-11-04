One-time settlement scheme by KSEB

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is implementing a special one-time settlement scheme for clearing the power tariff arrears of consumers. Power bill arrears pending for two years or more will be settled under this scheme. Consumers against whom revenue recovery steps have been initiated and those whose arrears are under dispute or under the consideration of the court can apply under the scheme. The last date for submitting applications is March 25, 2017.

Special scheme

This special scheme, which charges an interest rate less than the current interest rate, should be utilised by all consumers who have power arrears to settle, the KSEB has appealed.