Thiruvananthapuram

One-time settlement scheme by KSEB

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is implementing a special one-time settlement scheme for clearing the power tariff arrears of consumers. Power bill arrears pending for two years or more will be settled under this scheme. Consumers against whom revenue recovery steps have been initiated and those whose arrears are under dispute or under the consideration of the court can apply under the scheme. The last date for submitting applications is March 25, 2017.

Special scheme

This special scheme, which charges an interest rate less than the current interest rate, should be utilised by all consumers who have power arrears to settle, the KSEB has appealed.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:55:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/One-time-settlement-scheme-by-KSEB/article16436339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY