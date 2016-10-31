Trains running through Konkan Railway will revert to regular timings from November 1. Train number 12617, Mangala Express from Ernakulam Junction to Hazrat Nizamuddin, will start from Ernakulam Junction at 1.15 p.m. instead of the monsoon time of 10.45 a.m. Train number 12224, Ernakulam-Lokmanyatilak Duranto Express running on Wednesdays and Sundays will start at 9.30 p.m. instead of 11.30 p.m. Train number 16337/16338, express trains between Ernakulam and Okha, will now run up to Okha. In the monsoon period, trains were running only up to Hapa. Trains originating from various stations and reaching Ernakulam Junction/Kochuveli/Thiruvananthapuram Central/Nagercoil/Tirunelveli after passing through Konkan Railway will advance as in regular time schedule.
Konkan Railway
Trains to revert to regular schedule
