First LNG-driven bus rolls out

In another step aimed at promoting clean and environmental-friendly fuel and reducing carbon emissions, the country’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG)-driven bus was launched in the State capital on Tuesday by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The launch was at the venue of the fourth meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) and in the presence of Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran, GoM chairman and Rajasthan Transport Minister Yunus Khan, Transport Ministers and top officials of MORTH, Petroleum Ministry, Petronet LNG and oil companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pradhan lauded the Chief Minister and the people of Kerala for the beginning of a new era of gas-based transportation in the State. The government has plans to use LNG as a fuel for Railways and long-haul transportation. The move to use LNG in the transport segment would also help India meet its COP21 commitment, he added.

Developed by Tata Motors, the 50-seater bus uses LNG branded ‘Taral’ and provided by Petronet LNG from its terminal at Puthuvype in Kochi.

The 12-metre bus has features similar to the CNG buses plying in Delhi and Pune.

A 420-litre cryogenic tank imported from the U.S. that can store 190 kg LNG is the speciality of the LNG-driven bus. The double-walled steel tank is placed in the rear of the vehicle and can store LNG in cool environs. A single filling can power the vehicle that has a 130 HP engine up to 600 km, Head, Engineering, Commercial, Tata Motors, A.K. Jindal said.