Clarion call to save Vellayani lake

: A campaign launched by Kanthari, a Vellayani-based vocational training centre in support of efforts to save Vellayani Lake, culminated with the Vellayani Lake Festival on the Kanthari campus on Friday.

Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the fete, held in association with the Kalliyoor and Venganoor grama panchayats.

In his address, the Minister exhorted the people residing in the vicinity of the lake to protect the freshwater body, which provides 35 per cent of the drinking water requirement of the district.

He said panchayats and civil society organisations should take the lead in efforts to protect the lake, and assured them of government support.

Participants

Nineteen members of Kanthari from six countries interacted with fishermen, farmers, women entrepreneurs, students, and residents’ associations in the two panchayats for nearly a month-and-a-half as part of the campaign to involve the local community.

They studied issues related to biodiversity, habitat and farming in and around the lake and imparted training to students, youth, farmers, and women entrepreneurs to create awareness of lake conservation. They also took part in the Save Vellayani Lake signature campaign held by the Vellayani Lake Protection Forum on October 3.

The final study report by Kanthari participants will be submitted to the district panchayat and other respective bodies.

M. Vincent, Kovalam MLA; V.K. Madhu, district panchayat president; Jayalakashmi, Kalliyoor panchayat president; Muttakkad Sreekumar, Venganoor panchayat member; and P.Y. Anil Kumar, convener, Vellayani Lake Protection Council; spoke.

Nearly 120 students from Government Model Higher Secondary School, Punnamoodu, Government Model Higher Secondary School, Chhavadinada, Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Venganoor, and St. Francis Sales Central School, Venganoor, took part in the programme.

Competitions centred on the theme Save Vellayani Lake were held.

Prizes were given away to the winners of the competitions.