Cancel quarry licence: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday asked the State government to cancel the licences given for quarrying in Kurunji and Kottamala areas coming under the Ramapuram panchayat.

He also wanted the State government to withdraw the non-bailable cases slapped on the local people who conducted a peaceful agitation against the quarrying.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, Mr. Chennithala said that the area was ecologically fragile and home to hundreds of endemic species of flora and fauna. The area also comes near the seismic fault line identified in the Geological Survey of India map.

People living in the area were apprehensive of major disasters such as earth quakes and landslips. He wanted the government to implement the recommendations of the Kottayam District Collector.