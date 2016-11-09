Cancel quarry licence: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday asked the State government to cancel the licences given for quarrying in Kurunji and Kottamala areas coming under the Ramapuram panchayat.
He also wanted the State government to withdraw the non-bailable cases slapped on the local people who conducted a peaceful agitation against the quarrying.
In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, Mr. Chennithala said that the area was ecologically fragile and home to hundreds of endemic species of flora and fauna. The area also comes near the seismic fault line identified in the Geological Survey of India map.
People living in the area were apprehensive of major disasters such as earth quakes and landslips. He wanted the government to implement the recommendations of the Kottayam District Collector.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor