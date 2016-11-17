Anti-drug abuse campaign launched

Childline se Dosti, an awareness campaign organised by the Thiruvananthapuram unit of Childline, was flagged off at Government Boys High School, Pettah, recently.

Awareness campaigns were also held in various parts of the city as part of the Child Rights Week observance.

Childline se Dosti is aimed at making school students aware of the ill-effects of drug abuse in the wake of the increase in such cases. As many as 200 students took part in the inaugural function. Fr. P.D. Thomas, Director, Childline, Thiruvananthapuram, in his welcome speech, spoke on how to stay away from the trend of drug abuse.

A poster by Childline on ‘Anti-drug abuse’ was released by school Principal Sheeja and handed over to the headmistress, Sheelakumari. They also spoke on substance abuse among students and the awareness campaign.

A short video featuring actor Prithviraj called ‘Road trip to hell’ by Bodhini was screened.

A quiz competition focussing on knowledge of drug menace, ill-effects of drugs on the body, preventive aspects, and legal dimension of the drug problem followed. Prizes were also given away.

Robin, a Swedish national who is doing her internship at Childline, was present on the occasion.

Mobile exhibition

Awareness campaigns, including through the public address system and an anti-drug mobile exhibition, were held in different parts of the city and in the rural areas later in the day.

