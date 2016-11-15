ASC sets aside admissions to Kannur Medical College

The J.M. James Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC) on Monday set aside the admissions made to 150 MBBS seats by the Kannur Medical College, finding that the college failed to maintain the “triple test” laid down by the Supreme Court for MBBS admissions and that it deliberately violated the orders of the High Court of Kerala and that of the ASC relating to admissions.

“The Registrar, KUHS, shall not register the list of 150 students forwarded to the university by the medical college for 2016-17 academic year,” the committee’s order reads.

Even a cursory look at the online application forms submitted to the ASC by the college reveals that they are not actual application forms at all. The forms do not show the name of the medical college to which the applications had been made.

“On the whole, the submitted applications only show that they have been prepared for the purpose of submitting before the ASC as an attempt to claim the online application system. Even the documents submitted before the CEE on October 7, 2016, as per the interim order of the Hon’ble High Court, these applications were not seen submitted for consideration, as reported by the CEE,” the committee’s order notes.

In the case of the Karuna Medical College, the ASC has drawn up a list of 93 students to be admitted on merit, six in the Muslim category and one in the Backward Christian category. This list has been sent to the college and to KUHAS.

In the case of the Karuna college too, the ASC found that the institution did not comply with the directives of the High Court and the committee.