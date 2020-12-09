69.85% cast votes in capital

Poll percentage is 59.77 in capital area

A little over 19.82 lakh voters queued up at the polling booths on Tuesday to vote in the local body polls, according to the updated figures released by the Thiruvananthapuram district administration. The administration gave the revised polling percentage as 69.85%.

A total 19,82,569 voters exercised their franchise in the district. This included 9,45,940 men, 10,36,621 women and eight transgender persons. Elections were held to 1,727 wards in 90 local bodies in the district.

Of 8,02,817 voters in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, 4,79,883 or 59.77%, cast their votes on Tuesday. In the municipalities, Neyyattinkara recorded 74.71%, Varkala 71.23%, Attingal 69.36% and Nedumangad 73.08%.

The polling percentages in the block panchayats are as follows: Vellanad (74.78%), Nedumangad (71.6%), Vamanapuram (71.54%), Parassala (74.88%), Chirayinkeezhu (73.12%), Varkala (72.49%), Kilimanoor (74.44%), Perumkadavila (77.23%), Athiyannoor (76.4%), Nemom (73.86%) and Pothencode (72.96%).

16 counting centres

The votes polled on December 8 in the district will be counted at 16 centres.

Votes polled in all the 100 wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be counted at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya ICSE School, Nalanchira. The counting centres for the municipalities are as follows: Varkala (Varkala municipal office), Neyyattinkara (Government Boys HSS, Neyyattinkara), Attingal (Attingal municipal office) and Nedumangad (Boys High School, Mancha).

The centres for the block panchayats are as follows: Vellanad (G. Karthikeyan Memorial Government VHSS, Vellanad), Nedumangad (Girls HSS, Nedumangad), Vamanapuram (Government HSS, Venjaramoodu), Parassala (Government BHSS, Parassala), Chirayinkeezhu (Government Model BHSS, Attingal), Varkala (Sivagiri SN College), Kilimanoor (HSS Kilimanoor), Perumkadavila (Government HSS, Marayamuttom), Athiyannoor (New HSS, Nellimoodu), Nemom (DVMNNM HSS, Maranalloor) and Pothencode (Government HSS, Kazhakuttam).