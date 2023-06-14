2.38 lakh get Plus One trial allotment

June 14, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 2.38 lakh applicants have received trial allotment for single-window admission to Plus One higher higher secondary courses. The trial allotment list was published by the General Education department on Tuesday evening.

Of the 4,59,119 applicants, 2,38,879 received trial allotment. Allotment was not made to 63,474 seats. The total number of seats available in the State after marginal increase and batch shifting is 3,02,353.

The allotment is made to Plus One seats in government higher secondary schools and seats except management, community, and unaided quota seats in aided higher secondary schools.

In Malappuram district that had the maximum number of applicants, less than half received allotment. Of the 80,903 applicants, only 34,679 received allotment. The total number of seats here is 47,509. Allotment was not made to 12,830 seats.

In Kozhikode where 47,078 candidates had applied, 23,217 received allotment. There are 30,566 seats available in the district. Allotment was not made to 7,349 seats.

In Palakkad, 22,129 of the 44,140 applicants received allotment. There were 26,983 seats available in the district.

The trial allotment is made on the basis of options furnished by the applicants, and is merely an indicator of the allotment. It is published to allow students to make last-minute verifications and corrections or inclusions before the first allotment is published on June 19. The deadline for making any corrections in the applications ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Students can make corrections to details that influence allotment such as caste reservation, bonus points, details of panchayat where the applicant resides, and so on.