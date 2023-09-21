HamberMenu
Youth should question those who divide society on communal lines: K. Phaniraj

September 21, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Activist K. Phaniraj speaking at the seminar organised by Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Activist K. Phaniraj speaking at the seminar organised by Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Inter-faith friends should continue to walk in the open by holding each other’s hands, fostering fraternity. They should boldly question groups that dissuade such conduct and divide society on communal lines, said activist and a member of Sahabalve Udupi, K. Phaniraj, in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Inaugurating the seminar on ‘Vaividya Bharatadalli Preetiya Alegalu’ (Waves of love in diversified India), organised by the Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike, Mangaluru, Mr. Phaniraj said for over 3,000 years there have been efforts by groups to divide society on communal lines to usurp power. There is a history of fights against such groups that have led to the creation of waves of love by fostering fraternity.

The philosophy of fraternity is stated not just in the Vedas, but also in the Bible and the Koran. This philosophy finds reference in the works of the Buddha, Mother Theresa, and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Fraternity should be part of the day-to-day life and it is fraternity alone which brings social equality, he said.

Referring to last year’s Hijab controversy in Udupi, Mr. Phaniraj said despite efforts by groups to create a divide on communal lines, inter-faith students still continue to come to colleges by holding each other hands. “This is fraternity,” he said and added, “we should seriously think about the intention of the groups in dividing society on communal lines.”

He also referred to recent protest by students of the University College in Mangaluru against a lecture of researcher Shamshul Islam on the 1857 freedom struggle and said students failed to hear Mr. Islam on fraternity in the 1857 freedom struggle.

Youths should openly and boldly question groups that foster violence and create communal tension, Mr. Phaniraj said.

Former Mayor K. Ashraf and Dalit leader Devadas also spoke. Senior Congress leader B. Ramanath Rai attended the programme. ‘Nada’ Maninalkuru and group sung songs of solidarity.

