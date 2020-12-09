Yakshagana artists relieved as melas resume tours

Sponsorship issues, threat of COVID-19 still loom large

Yakshagana artists hit by the pandemic are relieved to some extent as melas (touring troupes) in the coastal and Malnad belts resumed their daily tours in a phased manner amid COVID-19 cases showing a decreasing trend since a month.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada and the Malnad district of Shivamogga together had 878 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. The regions have over 40 touring troupes providing direct employment to about 2,000 persons and indirect employment to many when the melas tour from December to May.

Century-old melas, like Kateel, Mandarthi, and Dharmasthala, are attached to famous temples and a majority of their shows are sponsored ‘harake bayalatas’ (sponsoring a show for the fulfillment of a vow where audience need not purchase any ticket to see a show). Other melas are likely to face sponsorship issues this year.

Only two melas – Perdoor and Saligrama – have remained as tent melas, which pitch tents and present shows by issuing tickets.

All other melas perform ‘bayalata’ and audience can watch the shows, which are sponsored by some persons or through crowdfunding, for free.

Murali Kadekar, secretary, Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi, which has been helping professional artists by building them houses, arranging health insurance and sponsoring their children’s education, told The Hindu that as COVID-19 has many regular sponsors economically, there are likely to be a dearth of sponsorships.

Hence some troupes not managed by temples may not be able to perform daily, he said.

K. Padmanabha Kamath, Professor and Head, Department of Cardiology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, told The Hindu that COVID- 19 shouldn’t be a deterrent to perform Yakshagana if basic norms are followed.

The ‘chowki’ (green room) needed some structural change. People should avoid crowding in the ‘chowki’ and make-up artists will have to maintain 2m distance. Outsiders should compulsorily wear mask while entering the ‘chowki’.

“All the artists have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing at regular intervals and should desist from mixing freely with outsiders,” the doctor said.

“Thermal screening is highly impractical in a field drama or outdoor theatrical performance. However, if an artist has any flu-like symptoms he should get himself tested at the earliest,” Dr. Kamath, who floated a Yakshagana WhatsApp group in 2014 said.

As many as six troupes of popular Kateel mela began their journey on Wednesday and five troupes of well known Mandarthi mela will commence their tour on Friday.

The nearly-a-century old Maranakatte mela with its three troupes, Kamalashile mela with its two troupes, and five other melas have now begun their tours. The Dharmasthala mela began its shows up to a month in Dharmasthala itself. Hanumagiri mela is set to begin its tour shortly.

Kishen Hegde, who manages five melas, said that his melas will begin their ‘tirugata’ (tour) this and next month.

Incidentally a new troupe, Pavanje mela, created this year, is the first to begin its daily tour late in November.

Another new troupe, Manila mela, will begin its tour from next month.