Mangaluru

Yakshagana Academy to present annual awards on November 8

Yakshagana scholar Chandrashekhar Damle who has bagged the Karnataka Yakshagana Academy honorary award.  

Karnataka Yakshagana Academy will present its annual honorary award, Yaksha Siri, and a book award for 2019 to achievers from Dakshina Kannada at a function in the city on November 8.

The function will be organised in the Tulu Bhavan at Urwa Stores.

The annual honorary award will be presented to Chandrashekar Damle, a resident of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada and who is a doctorate degree holder from Pune University in Sociology.

He has been active in many areas of Yakshagana, including being an amateur artiste, playwright, director and publisher.

The honorary award carries ₹50,000 purse, a citation, a memento, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

The Yaksha Siri will be presented to Ubaradkka Umesh Shetty and Kuriya Ganapathi Shastri.

It carries ₹25,000 purse, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

The book award will be presented to Gurudeva Prakashana, Odiyoor, and Krishna Prakash Ulithaya. It carries ₹25,000 purse, a certificate, a petha and a shawl.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary and MLAs will be present on the occasion.

There will be a talamaddale after the award presenting ceremony, said a release.

