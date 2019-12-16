Woman murdered after dispute over wages

A 75-year-old woman, Sharada Shetty, was found murdered at her house in Shemantooru village near Mulky on Sunday morning, the Mulky Police said. According to the police, Sharada Shetty was staying alone in the house as her daughter lives in Mumbai. Sharada Shetty’s husband passed away a few years ago.

On Sunday morning, Sharada Shetty had had a heated exchange of words with Tukaram Shetty (54) over payment of wages for work that the latter had carried out at the construction site of the former.

Tukaram Shetty, who is also from Shemantooru village, is said to have used an iron rod to hit Sharada Shetty on her head that led to her death. He reportedly tried to throw the body into a well nearby but abandoned it after he heard neighbours coming.

Three police teams were formed and Tukaram Shetty was traced within eight hours of the crime. He was arrested for an offence under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate who remanded him to the Mangaluru District Prison for 14 days.