Widening of Padil-Pumpwell road stretch likely to be completed by March: Mangaluru Mayor

November 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The road-widening project between Padil and Pumpwell taken up by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) is likely to be completed by March 2024, according to Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur.

After inspecting the progress of the road project on Thursday, Mr. Kannur told presspersons that the delay in laying the natural gas pipelines by GAIL and drinking water supply pipelines under ‘Jalasiri ‘ scheme of the government had come in the way of completing the road project. The laying of gas and water supply pipelines is likely to be completed by this month end.

Widening and upgrading the 2.8-km-long Padil-Pumpwell stretch at a cost of ₹24 crore is among the 11 road projects taken up by the MSCL. The stretch linked the national highway 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru) with the national highway 66 (Kasaragod-Mangaluru-Udupi).

Apart from widening the road into four lanes, the busy road stretch through which vehicles from Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Madikeri enter the city, the MSCL will also install streetlights on the stretch. Mr. Kannur said an additional grant of ₹6 crore has been sought for constructing, among others, retaining walls, on the stretch.

Recently, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel visited the stretch and expressed displeasure over the tardy progress of the road project. He had asked the Mayor to regularly review the road project, resolve issues, and ensure speedy completion.

Earlier, Mr. Kannur inspected the project by walking along the 2.8-km stretch. Deputy Mayor Sunita, Leader of the Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation council T. Praveen Chandra Alva, Kankanady Valencia councillor Sandeep, Alape South councillor Shobha Poojary and Alape North councillor Roopashri Poojary accompanied the Mayor. MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand, MSCL general manager K.S. Arun Prabha and officials from MCC, MSCL, KUIDFC, and GAIL were also present.

Mr. Kannur expressed his displeasure over GAIL for not completing its pipeline works to a length of 40 metres near Gallery apartment in Padil for the last 18 months. Similarly, he questioned GAIL officials for keeping long lengths of pipes idle outside the office of Chief Conservator of Forests. He took MSCL and MCC staff to task for improperly closing a pit related to a leaking water supply line near the new office complex of the Deputy Commissioner. The officials were asked to properly fill the portion of the earth that has caved in on roadside near Capitanio School.

Autorickshaw drivers at Padil Junction asked the Mayor to construct a drain across the national highway to prevent floodung at the junction. They also demanded street lights and a better bus stop at the junction. Alape South Councillor Shobha Poojary sought humps and repair of a storm-water drain near Padil-Bajal Cross. Councillor Sandeep demanded public toilets at Pumpwell, Naguri, and Padil.