Wenlock allowed caretaker inside COVID-19 ward: Congress leader

He seeks action against erring doctor

Leader of the Congress in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Council A.C. Vinayraj alleged on Saturday that a doctor at Government Wenlock Hospital made the sister-in-law of a 74-year-old COVID-19 patient look after her in the hospital on Friday night.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, who is also the District Surgeon, Sadashiva has refuted the allegation. He told The Hindu that no caretaker is being allowed inside the COVID-19 ward and the hospital building to look after their family members.

In a press release on Saturday, Mr. Vinayraj, who is also the spokesperson of the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee, said that the patient from Kodical had been shifted from the A.J. Hospital and Research Centre to the Wenlock Hospital and admitted in the B ward.

The patient preferred free treatment at the Wenlock Hospital when she was tested positive after getting admitted at the private hospital. After shifting, a doctor at the government hospital made the patient’s sister-in-law look after her in the ward.

The caretaker has not been allowed to go outside the ward, Mr. Vinayraj alleged stating that it was an irresponsible act.

Quoting the caretaker, Mr. Vinayraj said that the hospital has made family members of six other COVID-19 patients in the same ward look after the patients.

The Congress demanded that disciplinary action be taken against such doctors.

Mr. Vinayraj said that the relatives of COVID-19 patients admitted at the hospital allege that there are not enough doctors and nurses to look after the patients. The district administration should take it seriously. “Why haven’t Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. Are they shirking away from their responsibility,” the Congress leader asked.