We may not be adherent to ‘Look West Policy’ while dealing with Indian Constitution: Goa Governor

December 10, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai speaking on ‘Keshavananda Bharathi Judgement and Growth of Indian Constitutional Jurisprudence” at SDM Law College auditorium in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai speaking on ‘Keshavananda Bharathi Judgement and Growth of Indian Constitutional Jurisprudence” at SDM Law College auditorium in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday expressed the need to rebuild India as ‘Bharat’ for what it stands for.

Speaking on ‘Keshavananda Bharathi Judgement and Growth of Indian Constitutional Jurisprudence” at SDM Law College auditorium in Mangaluru, Mr. Pillai said Bharath’s civilisation legacy and its growth towards a thriving and vibrant democracy in the world can proudly be depicted as march of the nation towards becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ in the world.

“The need of the hour is that we must rebuild India as ‘Bharat’ for what it stands for. Value based politics, along with nation building efforts by all wings of constitution namely executive, legislature and judiciary; are bound to work hard for achieving the goal of the Nation,” he said.

While our system provides excellent and practical ideas for moving ahead, the Goa Governor said ignited and healthy debate, dialogue, and a productive discourse, were required to build a strong society as the nation is navigating this turbulent decade of 21st century.

The Governor said there is nothing wrong with receiving noble ideas from other countries. “But while dealing with Indian Constitution and laws we may not be adherent to Look west policy,” he said.

The programme was conducted jointly by the Edneer Mutt’s Organising Committee Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Keshananada Bharati Judgement, Mangaluru Bar Association and the SDM Law College.

