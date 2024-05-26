GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water sports beckon adventure lovers at Souparnika backwaters on Maravanthe Beach

The tourist hotspot hitherto did not have dedicated facility for water sport activities to engage tourists

Published - May 26, 2024 03:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Anil Kumar Sastry
A view of the makeshift jetty next to Maharajaswamy Varahaswamy Temple arranged by Maravanthe Adventure Sports to conduct water sports activities in Souparnika River, in Maravanthe, Byndoor Taluk, Udupi district. The famous Maravanthe Beach is on the other side of National Highway 66 at this location.

Notwithstanding Maravanthe Beach in Udupi district being a hot tourist attraction for the scenic beauty of the highway nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Souparnika River, tourists had limited option of further exploring the picturesque region and had to be content with watching the alluring beach and the riverfront.

Of late, things have changed for good with a local fisherman family-turned-entrepreneurs establishing a professional adventure water sports venture — Maravanthe Adventure Sports — to offer tourists a bit of adrenaline kick in the backwaters of the Souparnika. The facility is located on the riverbank next to Maharajaswamy Varahaswamy Temple to the left of the Mumbai-Mangaluru carriageway of National Highway 66. The Arabian Sea beckons people on the right, abutting the Mangaluru-Mumbai carriageway.

A family lands on the makeshift jetty after completing a speed boat ride in Souparnika River arranged by Maravanthe Adventure Sports on May 21, in Maravanthe, Byndoor Taluk, Udupi district. A zorbing cylinder is seen in the background.

B.K. Naresh Kharvi, a fisherman from neighbouring Koderi village, established the adventure sports entity after working for some time with surfing clubs in Mangaluru. The intention was to fill the void of non-availability of adventure activities in the tourist hotspot, he said.

The facility offers a host of adventure activities, including kayaking, Kuru Kudru (river island) rounds, speed boat ride, pedal boat, jet ski, zorbing ball, zorbing cylinder, bumper ride (pulled by speedboat), etc. Mr. Kharvi said he has obtained necessary permissions and license from authorities concerned while ensuring the safety of tourists with lifejackets and trained professionals during the rides.

A view of Souparnika River backwaters and the river bank dotted with coconut gardens and Mangroves when one goes on the Kuru Kudru (River Island) round on a boat ride arranged by Maravanthe Adventure Sports in Maravanthe, Byndoor Taluk, Udupi district.

A traditional boat with an outboard engine and a capacity to carry about 30 people is used for Kuru Kudru rounds, where the visitors can relish the beauty of the backwaters, the coconut gardens on the riverbank, the mangroves etc. As part of an arrangement with a landowner on the island, the operators allow the visitors to spend some time on the swing in Kuru Kudru. Other adventure activities are conducted within the vicinity of the temporary jetty erected for the purpose.

Mr. Kharvi said he has plans to introduce surfing and swimming training in the Arabian Sea, on the other side of the highway, in the coming days. The facility may be contacted on 9945269535 or 7892700502. It is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all days except when the river becomes rough following heavy rains.

