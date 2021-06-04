Walk in to get second dose of Covaxin in Dakshina Kannada from Monday: DC

District administration has received 13,000 doses of the vaccine

With Dakshina Kannada receiving 13,000 doses of Covaxin, the district administration will give the second dose from Monday at Government Wenlock Hospital and taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Puttur, Sullia, and Belthangady. There is no need to book a slot.

Talking to reporters in a virtual press conference, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said those who have taken Covaxin more than four and six weeks ago can walk in to these health facilities between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and get the second dose.

There is no need for such persons to book the slot in the Co-Win portal or the Arogya Setu app. Of the total of 35,000 who have taken the first dose, 20,000 people have already taken the second dose.

In order to stop elderly and others in the 45+ category from standing outside the 12 urban primary health centres in Mangaluru, Bantwal, and Puttur and at the community health centre in Ullal for long for free dose of Covishield vaccine, the district administration has decided to book 75% of vaccine slots online. The remaining 25% of slots will be available offline for those aged 70 and above. The vaccine slots for the next day will be available the earlier day at 4 p.m. and people can do the registration and book the slots through Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Sethu app.

Those aged 70 and more can come to the centres where offline registration will be done and they will receive vaccine without on line registration. Those who are bedridden, facility will be done shortly to vaccinate at home.

Free dose of Covishield vaccine for frontline workers aged between 18 and 44 will be given at Government Wenlock Hospital and government health facilities in Taluks. The frontline worker should bring certificate from their head of department. Those belonging to the unorganised sector will be vaccinated at Wenlock Hospital.

If there are more number people to be vaccinated at bank, forest, or any other departments, district administration will make facility for on-site vaccination.

Dr. Rajendra said 600 persons, who are going abroad, have registered on the portal of Indian Red Cross, Dakshina Kannada. A special camp will be held on Sunday at the Canara Girls High School, Mangaluru, to give them the vaccine.