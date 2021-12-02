Mangaluru

Vijayapura-Mangaluru train services resume

The Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura daily train services resumed on Wednesday.

The Railways on Thursday announced the schedule for nine days till December 11.

Train No 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Reserved Special will leave Vijayapura at 6.15 p.m. and reach Mangaluru Junction at 1.30 p.m. the next day. The train will be in operation till December 10, 2021 (nine services).

Train No 07378 Mangaluru Junction-Vijayapura Reserved Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 3 p.m. and reach Vijayapura at 10.40 a.m. the next day from December 3 to December 11, 2021 (nine services).

The trains will have one AC 3-tier coach, six sleeper class coaches, five second class sitting coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The trains will stop at Bagewadi Road, Alamatti, Bagalkot, Guledagudda, Badami, Hole Alur, Mallapur, Gadag, Hubballi, Haveri, Byadgi, Ranebennur, Harihar, Davangere, Kadur, Arsikere, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur and Bantwal, a release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway said. (EOM)


