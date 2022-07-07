Farm worker dies in landslip in Bantwal

Land slipped on a house at Mukkuda, Panjikallu village, catching four under debris

One side of National Highway 169 at Gurupura between Mangaluru and Moodbidri has been closed for traffic after a landslip due to heavy rain on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

A farm worker died under the debris of a landslip at Mukkuda, Panjikallu village, Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada, late on Wednesday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, three farm workers, who were caught under the debris, were rescued by the personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services. Of these three, the condition of one worker is very critical.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that 45-year-old Bjiu Palakkad, who was caught under the debris, died.

The other two, 44-year-old Johny Kannur and 46-year-old Babu Kottayam, were rescued, he said. Efforts were on to rescue 46-year-old Santosh Alaphuza when reports last came in.

Reports reaching here said that the workers, all from Kerala, were rubber tappers were staying in a house and land slipped on the house due to heavy rain and they were caught under debris.

Referring to the landslip at Gurupura, on the outskirts of the city, between Mangaluru and Moodbidri, which damaged a portion of the National Highway 169 on Tuesday, Dr. Rajendra said that temporary restoration arrangements are being taken up by the National Highways Division under the Public Works Department.

Permanent restoration works will be taken up once it stopped raining. One side of the road, which has developed cracks, has been closed for traffic. The other side of the road is being used for traffic.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, the water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 7.5 m against the danger level of 8.5 m on Wednesday.

The water level in the river at Uppinangady stood at 28.07 m against the danger level of 31.5 m. The water level in the Gundya river (at DISHA Hydel Power Project intake) stood at 4.8 m against the danger level of 5 m.

Dakshina Kannada recorded an average 110.8 mm rainfall in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The highest average 83.2 mm rainfall was recorded in Moodbidri, followed by 81.4 mm in Belthangady, 69.5 mm in Bantwal, 65.4 mm in Kadaba, 60.2 mm in Mangaluru, 56.3 mm in Sullia and 53.2 mm in Puttur.