VHP urges State Govt. to ban Popular Front of India after attack on police

BJP legislators from Dakshina Kannada meet Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

The Vishwa Hindu Parishat on Wednesday urged the government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), whose activists allegedly attacked police personnel on Tuesday in Uppinangady.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell in a statement here said attack on the police, who work hard day and night for the safety of people, was unpardonable. Police had secured a few PFI leaders in connection with the assault on two poor fish merchants in Uppinangady. However, PFI cadres indulged in rioting on Tuesday outside the police station demanding the release of the arrested persons, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP legislators from Dakshina Kannada, including Minister S. Angara, Harish Poonja, Sanjeev Matandur, Rajesh Naik, Bharath Shetty, Umanath Kotian, and Prathapsimha Nayak met Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Belagavi demanding stringent action against PFI and its cadres. They told the Minister some vested interests from Kerala were joining hands with people in Dakshina Kannada to disturb communal harmony and the Government should act tough against such elements.

Responding to Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader’s concern in the Legislative Assembly on the alleged radicalisation of Hindutva forces, including distribution of trishulas to youngsters, Mr. Jananendra said the Government was aware of the fact that some elements were attempting to disturb peace in the coastal region.

The Government was making serious attempts to curb anti social elements, he said adding the Uppinangady rioting too has come to his notice.

Anti-national campaigns were being done on the social media too, he said adding the local police would deal with such incidents suitably.