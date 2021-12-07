Special team set up for investigation afterone more group clash in Uppinangady

Attacks over enmity, retaliation give communal colour to incidents

Close on the heels of two incidents of group clash at Ilanthila in Uppinangady on Sunday night, another attack took place there on Monday night, giving the incidents a communal colour.

Mohandas Shetty, who runs a fish vending stall at Subrahmanya Cross in Uppinangady, along with his younger brother, Ashok Kumar Shetty, complained to the Uppinangady Police that a group of about 25 people reached his stall on motorcycles and a car and randomly assaulted him, his brother and a customer Mahesh with sharp weapons on Monday night.

This is believed to be in retaliation to group clashes reported from Ilanthila village near Uppinangady on Sunday night, Mohandas said in his complaint. That shop was gutted on the night of August 22 and the Uppinangady Police had registered a case on a complaint by Ashok who said that the previous day a few persons had issued a threat to him against running his fish vending business.

Meanwhile, the Uppinangady Police arrested Jayaram (21) and Shodhan (21) who are said to have assaulted two groups of people in Ilanthila on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that additional forces have been deployed in Uppinangady comprising two police inspectors, four sub-inspectors, 38 constables, three District Armed Reserve parties and two KSRP platoons as a precautionary measure.

A special team of officers from Puttur, Bantwal, Belthangady and Uppinangady has been formed for speedy investigation of the group attacks, he said.

Personal enmity

A man acquainted with the developments said that it all started when Jayaram, who runs a mobile eatery in Uppinangady, questioned a few people why they were staring at him on Saturday. When these people went near his residence, a verbal clash ensued after which Jayaram, Shodhan and others are said to have assaulted Mohammed Fayaz and Hafeez on Sunday evening.

Later, people from both the communities came together and another attack took place at around 8 p.m., this man said.

The Superitendent of Police, however, said that reasons for these clashes could be ascertained only after investigation.

Meanwhile, DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla said that the government itself appears to be foisting violence and there is a need for people to exercise restraint. Group clashes reported on Sunday and Monday were targeted against different communities, while the district administration’s hands were kept tied, he said.

Dakshina Kannada BJP spokesperson Jagadish Shenava told reporters on Tuesday that Sangh Parivar activists bore the brunt of the attacks. Stating that the law should be allowed to take its own course, he said that no one should indulge in retaliatory attacks.