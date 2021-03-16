VHP to take out march in city on March 21

It will start from Kadri temple

While urging the police to arrest those involved in recent incidents in which unwanted material were found in the hundis of Daivastanas and Devastanas, the Mangaluru unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that it will take out a march on March 21 to seek divine intervention for the arrest of the accused.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Mangaluru Divisional Secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that the march will be taken out under the aegis of the Hindu Dharmika Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti, which was formed after a meeting of administrators of Daivastanas and Devastanas in the city on March 9.

The march will start at 6 a.m. from the Kadri Manjunatha Temple premises and culminate at the Koragajja Aadi Kshetra in Kuthar at 11 a.m., with a public meeting.

Mr. Sharan said that incidents in which unwanted items were found in hundis and premises of Devastanas and Daivastanas had been defaced continue to be reported in the city. On Monday, unwanted items were found in the hundi of Babbuswamy Daivastana in Sooterpet.

“The police should catch the accused at the earliest,” he said and added that the VHP strongly condemns acts that hurt religious sentiments.

The march on March 21 is to seek divine intervention for the arrest of the accused and also to ensure that such incidents of defacement do not continue, he said.

On the question of installing CCTVs at Daivastanas and Devastanas as directed by police to prevent incidents of defacement, Mr. Sharan said that some administrators of these places of worship have expressed hardship in installing these devices for want of funds. “We will ask Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to provide funds,” he said.

Administrators of these places of worship have been asked to clear hundis at regular intervals, he said.