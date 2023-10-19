HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and others booked

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal says that following the placing of flags on October 17, Pumpwell issued statement urging Hindu community members to shop only in the shops owned and run by Hindus

October 19, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru city police have booked Vishwa Hindu Parishad Dakshina Karnataka Pranta Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell and other VHP activists for their action of placing saffron flags on shops that have come up on the Mangaladevi Temple car street in Mangaluru.

In a press note, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said following placing of flags on Tuesday, October 17, Mr. Pumpwell issued statement urging Hindu community members to shop only in the shops owned and run by Hindus.

“This statement and act of his creates enmity on grounds of religion,” Mr. Agrawal said. Based on the complaint of Police Sub-Inspector Manohar Prasad, the Mangaluru South Police registered a case against Mr. Pumpwell and other VHP activists under Section 153 of Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, members of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi District Jatra Vyparastara Samanvaya Samiti met Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and demanded arrest of Mr. Pumpwell.

“The action of Mr. Pumpwell and other VHP members is a part of larger agenda of creating communal divide in a run up to Parliament election. Government should arrest Mr. Pumpwell,” urged Democratic Youth Federation of India State President Muneer Katipalla.

B.K. Imtiyaz, the Convenor of the Samiti, alleged that Mangaluru City Corporation was delaying issuance of identity cards to 677 street vendors as there more number of Muslim street vendors in it.

Dalith Sangarsha Samiti members Devadas and Raghu Yekkar also demanded affirmative action against VHP activists.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.