Uniform Civil Code should be implemented in India, says C.T. Ravi

The national general secretary of BJP asks the party workers to created awareness among the people on the UCC. The father of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar was in favour of the UCC

June 22, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi speaking at BJP workers’ convention, in Mangaluru on Thursday, June 22.

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi speaking at BJP workers’ convention, in Mangaluru on Thursday, June 22. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Hinting that the BJP is firm on implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the party’s national general secretary C.T. Ravi said here on Thursday, June 22, that the UCC should come into effect in the country.

Addressing the party workers at a convention organised on the occasion of the Union government led by the BJP completing nine years, Mr. Ravi asked the party workers to created awareness among the people on the UCC. The father of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar was in favour of the UCC, he said.

Mr. Ravi said that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready and opened for devotees before the next year’s Yugadi.

Referring to the State government’s decision to repeal the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022 — popularly known as the anti-conversion law — Mr. Ravi said that with this, the Congress is prompting for religious conversion. “The Congress is continuing its divisive politics and appeasement,” he said.

Mr. Ravi questioned the Congress for imposing conditions for implementing its pre-poll guarantees.

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi, along with other leaders at a BJP workers convention at T.V. Ramana Pai Hall, in Mangaluru on Thursday, June 22.

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi, along with other leaders at a BJP workers convention at T.V. Ramana Pai Hall, in Mangaluru on Thursday, June 22. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and former Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said that the Congress government should explain the reasons for deciding to drop lessons on RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar from school textbooks, as well as a lesson written by Chakravarthi Sulibele. “What was wrong with those lessons?,” he asked.

Mr. Kageri said that removing those lessons from school text books is “an inexcusable crime.” The government should have consulted all stakeholders before taking a decision. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is influenced by those having Leftist ideologies and slavery mindset to take such a decision,” he said, adding that a decision on removing the lessons has been taken just because the Congress does not like the writers of those lessons.

He said that the implementation of pre-poll guarantees is surrounded by full of confusions.

Former ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and Araga Jnanendra spoke.

Mr. Ravi, Mr. Kageri, Mr. Jnanendra and Mr. Poojary also addressed the party workers at the convention organised in Udupi later.

