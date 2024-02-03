Udupi seers hail Bharat Ratna to L.K. Advani

February 03, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The seers of Udupi Puthige Mutt and Pejawar Mutt have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing Bharat Ratna to the BJP leader and senior politician L.K. Advani.

Sugunendra Tirtha, Paryaya seer of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and who is also the senior pontiff of Puthige Mutt, said in a video statement, that Mr. Advani deserved Bharat Ratna. He along with the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had contributed a lot for building the nation. Mr. Advani is a staunch devotee of Udupi Sri Krishna.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, seer of Pejawar Mutt, said in a release that Mr. Advani represented value-based politics. He was actively involved in Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Mr. Advani resigned as a Member of Parliament in 1996 by announcing that he will not contest elections till he is cleared of the allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam (He was re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared). The decision taken by Mr. Advani is a model for other politicians, the seer said.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that Mr. Advani had toured the country for the sake of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.