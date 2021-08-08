‘Udupi preparing 2,000 beds in care centres’

Minister says CCCs being set up in Nitte, Manipal, Karkala, Hebri, and Kundapur

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture and Udupi in charge V. Sunil Kumar said on Saturday that the government is getting 2,000 beds ready in Udupi district to take care of COVID-19 patients in care centres.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi after a meeting, the Minister said that COVID Care Centres are being set up in MIT Hostel in Manipal, Miyar in Karkala, Nitte, Hebri, and Kundapur. All those who are found positive will be shifted to the care centres. Both the patients and their family members should cooperate in this regard to prevent the spread of the infection.

Mr. Kumar said that three more medical oxygen production units will be in government health facilities in Karkala, Udupi, and Kundapur within a week. One such facility has already been commissioned in the government health facility in Hebri. The Minister said that steps are being taken to set up 50 more ICU beds in government health facilities in the district by August-end. Of them 15 beds each will be set up in Karkala and Kundapur and 20 beds will be put up in the district government hospital in Udupi.

Stating that 34,000 persons are due to take their second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 in the district he said that the government has requested to supply enough vaccination to the district to meet the demand.

He said that if there are five and more cases of COVID-19 within a radius of 100 mts such areas will be sealed down and declared as containment zones.