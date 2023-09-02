HamberMenu
Udupi embraces The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest with enthusiasm

September 02, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Udupi

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking contest in Udupi on Saturday.

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition saw a good turnout during the preliminary round in Udupi on Saturday. A multitude of participants showcased their culinary skills.

In this contest, participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Kannada dish or creatively reinterpreting a classic recipe. The simplicity of the rules belied the challenging nature of the task, leading to a fierce competition among the contestants.

Kiyol emerged as the winner of this round, wowing the judges with 14 dishes namely chocolates fruit, butter cookies, apple rose cake, vanilla muffins, sweet chilli chicken wings, Goan prawns, chicken ghee roast, and fruit biscuit and a few others.

Ashwini R. Shetty, who secured the first runner-up position, gave a good fight by bringing mint mallas fish, boiled rice laddu, jackfruit idly, anjal poti biryani, mint raitha, thorbe pulimmachi boiled rice, prawns evoy, squid kolivada, and solhadi.

The second runner-up A. Geeta S. Nayak brought in sweet Khichdi, dosa, squid sabbha, beetroot salad, dal, plain pathrode ambode curry, and 15 other dishes.

Celebrity chefs Oggarane Dabbi Murali and Suchitra Murali, along with Pradeep Naik, sales executive, Gold Winner, K.S. Alva, a representative from RKG Ghee, Vishwas, marketing representative from Everest, and Praveen Kulal, TSM -Mangalore and Udupi, Butterfly, felicitated the winners.

The final showdown will take place in Bengaluru on September 16. Mr. Murali and Ms. Muralidhar will judge the dishes prepared and declare the winners.

The grand prize for the contest is set at ₹1 lakh, while the second and third-place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is brought to you by Gold Winner, co-presented by RKG, powered by Butterfly, in association with Aashirvaad, Parry’s Sugar and Everest. Bambino has come on board as the Vermicelli partner, and Siri Kannada is the official television partner for the event.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

