‘Udupi declared as ODF Plus 1 district’

All 155 gram panchayats have vehicles for collection and disposal of solid waste now, says ZP CEO

Udupi has been declared as open defecation-free plus one (ODF Plus 1) district, according to Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Y. Naveen Bhat.

Individual toilets should have been built, solid waste management implemented fully, and liquid waste management should have commenced in ODF Plus 1 districts.

Speaking at the district water and sanitation mission committee meeting in Udupi on Saturday, he said that all 155 gram panchayats in the district have now vehicles for the collection and disposal of solid waste.

He asked all gram panchayats to dispose of solid waste scientifically and the solid and liquid resource management (SLRM) units should make a profit to manage the units on their own.

The CEO asked the executive officers of taluk panchayats to instruct the gram panchayats to compulsorily reserve funds in their annual action plans of the 15th Finance Scheme for implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission. The panchayats should create awareness on the mission. If any family is having water connection and does not want to take a connection under the mission, the panchayats should take an undertaking from such a family in writing, he said.

The CEO asked the schools to organise an awareness programme for students once in a month on solid waste management, liquid waste management, disposal of plastic, percolation pits, and the like. The resource persons should be identified, he said.

Mr. Bhat released hand bills for creating awareness on sanitation and the Jal Jeevan Mission on the occasion.