year
Udupi city to get drinking water once in three days from today

May 07, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Swarna river at Baje which supplies drinking water to Udupi city.

The Swarna river at Baje which supplies drinking water to Udupi city. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Udupi City Municipality will begin drinking water rationing from Wednesday. Water will be supplied in Udupi once in three days, according to the Commissioner of the municipality Rayappa.

The municipality, which has 35 wards, will be rationing water as a precautionary measure to save the fast-depleting resource at Baje vented dam, which supplies water to Udupi, till the end of summer.

Mr. Rayappa said that the rationing is to ensure continued and equitable water supply till the dam gets rainwater.

The entire city area will be divided into three zones viz. Udupi, Manipal and Malpe for the rationing purpose. People in elevated areas where piped water may not reach owing to low pressure during the rationing will be supplied with tanker water.

Mr. Rayappa appealed to people to use water judiciously.

The water level at Baje dam which stood at 3.61 mts last week against the maximum level of 6.50 mts has dropped to 3.25 mts.

The Commissioner said that the rationing will continue till the water level in the dam reaches a comfortable level after rains.

Karnataka / Mangalore / water / drought / environmental issues / drinking water / rivers / rains

