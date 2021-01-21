Mangaluru

Two head of cattle stolen in Karkala

Two head of cattle were stolen from the cowshed of Lizo Mone George in Ontijaru Baprabailu of Kervashe village of Karkala taluk in Udupi on Wednesday.

In a complaint filed at the Ajekar Police Station, George said that the two head of cattle worth ₹ 30,000 were stolen between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2021 12:49:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/two-head-of-cattle-stolen-in-karkala/article33621346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY