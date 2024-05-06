GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two children drown in Netravathi

May 06, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two children drowned in Netravathi river near Neralakatte in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday evening.

The Bantwal Rural police identified the deceased as Mariyam Nafia, 14, and Ashura, 11.

The police said the deceased were among the relatives who had come to a function at the house of Mohammed Ashraf in Navoor village on May 4. In the afternoon, Ashraf took a group of his relatives to swim in the river. Nafia and Ashura, who were among them, slipped and drowned in the river.

Ashraf and his family members found it difficult to rescue the two children and they sought the help of local swimmers. The swimmers fished out the two children. The family took the two children to Bantwal Government Hospital where they were declared dead.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / death / water / swimming / children / rivers / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.