Mangaluru

Two arrested for brandishing weapons at protest spot

The Kundapura police arrested two persons who were allegedly found brandishing weapons at the place where students were protesting demanding permission to wear hijab.

The police identified the arrested as Abdul Majid, 32, and Rajab, 41.

The police said the two were among the five persons found brandishing sharp weapons at the place where students of Government PU College, Kundapura, were holding the protest on Friday.

Majid, the police said, is an accused in seven criminal cases registered in Gangolli police station. Rajab is an accused in a case registered in Gangolli police station. The police are on the look out for the remaining accused persons.

They are all booked for offences punishable under Sections 120 (B), 143, 147, 148 and 308 of Indian Penal Code, the police said.


