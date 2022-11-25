  1. EPaper
Tulu version of ‘Kantara’ to be released in India on December 2

The Tulu version of Kantara will be released overseas on November 25

November 25, 2022 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of the film ‘Kantara’

The Tulu version of Kannada blockbuster ‘Kantara’ will be released in India on December 2.

The Tulu version will be released overseas on November 25, production house Hombale Films tweeted on November 24.

Homable Films took to Tulu language, using Kannada script, to make the announcement. The company also released the trailer of the Tulu version on social media on November 24.

Dreams Screens International, film distributor for Australia and New Zealand, tweeted on November 24: “Excited to announce Kantara Tulu version...After blockbuster hit Kantara the original Tulu version that all awaited to watch on Big Screen… In cinemas #DivineBlockbusterKantara Tulu Version.”

