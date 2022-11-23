  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kantara’ to stream November 24 on Amazon Prime Video

Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur,  the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty who also plays the lead role in ‘Kantara’

November 23, 2022 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Kantara’

A still from ‘Kantara’

Prime Video today announced the worldwide digital premiere of the Kannada blockbuster  Kantara.

Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur,  the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also acts in the movie alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G. and Achyuth Kumar  in the pivotal roles.

ALSO READ
‘Kantara’ movie review: Rishab Shetty bats for folklore and native culture in his latest

The film will premiere on the platform on November 24, 2022 in Kannada along with Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs on the service.

The story of  Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

ALSO READ
Watch | Rishab Shetty on the magic of ‘Kantara’ and why the tale has universal appeal

On the digital release of  Kantara, writer, director, and actor Rishab Shetty shared, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on  Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labor of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavor will keep viewers intrigued until the very end!”

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.