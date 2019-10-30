Train services to be affected

Train services on Mangaluru-Mumbai sector will be affected on Thursday following Southern Railway taking block between Mangaluru Junction and Jokatte for restoring the track near Kulashekara that was affected during the Monsoon.
A communique from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Train No. 70105 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central DEMU Passenger will be short terminated at Thokur. It returns as Train No. 70106 the same day from Thokur. It is partially cancelled between Thokur and Mangaluru Central.
Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru Junction Express leaving Mumbai on Wednesday will be short terminated at Surathkal. It returns as Train No. 12134 on Thursday from Surathkal and is partially cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction.
Train No. 16311 Bikaner-Kochuveli express that left Bikaner on Tuesday will be regulated for 250 minutes over Konkan Railway, the communique added.
