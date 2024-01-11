Traffic restrictions on ‘Paryaya’ day in Udupi

January 11, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi district administration has prohibited the entry of stage carriage buses and tourist buses into the heart of Udupi from 4 p.m. of January 17 till 18 morning in view of the ‘Paryaya’ festivities.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari issued orders to this effect as the District Magistrate under the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules.

Buses from Mangaluru to Udupi, Manipal and Kundapur and those from Kundapur to Udupi and Mangaluru, should take the Karavali junction, Bannanje, city bus stand and service bus stand for entry and exit.

Buses from Karkala should terminate their services at the city bus stand itself without entering the service bus stand.

Private tourist buses too should not enter the city on January 17 night and instead pick up passengers at Karavali junction, the DC said.

Parking of vehicles is prohibited from Jodukatte to Mitra junction, Thenkapete, Car Street, and surrounding areas from 6 p.m. of January 17 to 6 a.m. of January 18.

Vehicular movement is prohibited in the heart of the city, surrounding the Sri Krishna Mutt complex, from 6 p.m. of January 17 to 6 a.m. of January 18, the DC said.