GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic restrictions on ‘Paryaya’ day in Udupi

January 11, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi district administration has prohibited the entry of stage carriage buses and tourist buses into the heart of Udupi from 4 p.m. of January 17 till 18 morning in view of the ‘Paryaya’ festivities.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari issued orders to this effect as the District Magistrate under the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules.

Buses from Mangaluru to Udupi, Manipal and Kundapur and those from Kundapur to Udupi and Mangaluru, should take the Karavali junction, Bannanje, city bus stand and service bus stand for entry and exit.

Buses from Karkala should terminate their services at the city bus stand itself without entering the service bus stand.

Private tourist buses too should not enter the city on January 17 night and instead pick up passengers at Karavali junction, the DC said.

Parking of vehicles is prohibited from Jodukatte to Mitra junction, Thenkapete, Car Street, and surrounding areas from 6 p.m. of January 17 to 6 a.m. of January 18.

Vehicular movement is prohibited in the heart of the city, surrounding the Sri Krishna Mutt complex, from 6 p.m. of January 17 to 6 a.m. of January 18, the DC said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.