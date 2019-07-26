Tight security in place in Kollur today

Tight security arrangements will be in place during the visit of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe to the famous Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur in Udupi district on Friday.

H. Halappa, Executive Officer of the temple, told The Hindu on Thursday that Mr. Wickremesinghe would arrive at the international airport near Mangaluru on Friday morning. Since the weather was inclement, he would be coming from there to Kollur by road. He was expected to reach Kollur at around 10 a.m.

He would go to the RMS Guest House in Kollur. From there, he would come to the Sri Mookambika Temple. Mr. Wickremesinghe would be given a traditional Purnakumbha welcome at the entrance of the temple. He would offer prayers at the temple.

He would then participate in the Nava Chandika Yaga on the temple premises at around 11.30 a.m.

After that, he would be given a memento by the Temple Management Committee. Mr. Wickremesinghe would then leave for the RMS Guest House, where he would have prasadam provided by the temple. After that he would leave for Mangaluru. He would be in Kollur for about two hours, Mr. Halappa said.

As part of security arrangements, shops in Kollur would be shut from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during Mr. Wickremesinghe’s visit on Friday. No devotees would be allowed inside the temple from 9 a.m. till Mr. Wickremesinghe leaves Kollur, Mr. Halappa said.

This will be Mr. Wickremesinghe’s second visit to the Sri Mookambika Temple. It may be recalled here that Mr. Wickremesinghe visited the temple and offered his prayers and participated in the Shata Chandi Havana on November 21, 2017.