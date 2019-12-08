Mangaluru

Three labourers die as earth caves in at Odiyur

Personnel involved in the rescue operation at the site in Odiyur near Vitla of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

Personnel involved in the rescue operation at the site in Odiyur near Vitla of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Arranged

Three labourers died of injuries sustained when the earth caved in at a construction site, at Odiyur in Korpady village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday evening.

All the deceased are from Dakshina Kannada, according to the police. Another labourer was rescued. The jurisdictional Vitla police gave the names of the deceased as Balappa Naik of Alangaru, Prakash from Muruva in Manila village of Vitla, and Ramesh of Kapumajalu in Vitla Padnur village of Vitla. Prabhakar from Kuttar in Ullal was rescued.

These four were among the labourers involved in digging pits for laying pillars at the site. A mound of earth slipped and it resulted in the four labourers getting trapped. The Fire and Emergency Services, the police, and local residents worked to rescue them.

All the four were sent to a private hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries, the police said.

