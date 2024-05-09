GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day Krishi Mela at Vamanjoor from May 11

Published - May 09, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The decennial celebrations of Amrutheswara Yakshagana Prathisthana, Tiruvail will be held and a ‘Krishi Mela’ will be organised together for three days on the premises of Amruteshwara Temple at Vamanjoor for three days from May 11.

The mela will feature jackfruit and food festival, exhibition of indigenous breed of cows and other cattle, dog show, sports events like tug of war, kabaddi, magic show, mimicry and other cultural programmes, including Yakshagana.

The mela has been organised to prompt youth to take up farming through modern technology, a release said.

