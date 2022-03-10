Mangaluru

Three COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada

KARNATAKA , MANGALURU : 22/01/2022 : A lady receiving the vaccine in a vaccination camp at Urwa Store, in Mangaluru on January 22, 2022. PHOTO: MANJUNATH HS \ THE HINDU

There were no new COVID-19 cases in Udupi district on Wednesday, while Dakshina Kannada reported three new cases.

Dakshina Kannada has 26 active cases and test positivity rate was at 0.16%.

Udupi has 36 active cases. As there was zero case in the district, TPR was also put at 0.0%.


