Three COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada
There were no new COVID-19 cases in Udupi district on Wednesday, while Dakshina Kannada reported three new cases.
Dakshina Kannada has 26 active cases and test positivity rate was at 0.16%.
Udupi has 36 active cases. As there was zero case in the district, TPR was also put at 0.0%.
