There will be no stoppage of funds for Mangaluru Smart City works: Kateel

The MP inaugurated the new pavilion of Mangala Stadium constructed by Mangaluru Smart City Limited at a cost of ₹9 crore.

February 26, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The new pavilion of Mangala Stadium, which is 80 meters in length, has been constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore.

The new pavilion of Mangala Stadium, which is 80 meters in length, has been constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurates the new pavilion at Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on February 26, 2023.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel inaugurates the new pavilion at Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on February 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The utilisation of funds for works under the Smart City project in Mangaluru has been good and there will be no stoppage of funds from the Central Government, said Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Sunday, February 26.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the new pavilion of Mangala Stadium constructed by Mangaluru Smart City Limited, Mr. Kateel said the first phase of works by MSCL went slowly. “It has gathered pace in the second phase. It (MSCL) is ranked fourth place in usage of funds (under Smart City Scheme),” he said.

Embossed artworks of sports activities seem at the newly constructed pavilion building at Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on February 26, 2023.

Embossed artworks of sports activities seem at the newly constructed pavilion building at Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on February 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

When pointed to a recent letter by the Central government to the State government regarding slow progress of Smart City works in Mangaluru and likely stoppage of funds from the Centre, Mr. Kateel said, “The works were slow initially and it was because of the various reasons, including the then administration of Mangaluru City Corporation. Now, the funds are being utilised in a better way. There is no question of stoppage of funds from the Centre,” he said.

Mangaluru, he said, was on a path of development. A total of ₹700 crore has been spent on different works taken up under the Smart City and AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) schemes. Mr. Kateel lauded the effort of Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath in speeding up development works. “There were legal issues that slowed down the works. Mr. Kamath has amicably resolved it and helped in speeding up the works,” he said.

Absence of district in-charge

Regarding absence of Energy and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar for development programmmes of district held recently, Mr. Kateel said the former was closely monitoring works and ensuring speedy completion. “He was in New Delhi yesterday in connection with a programme associated with Kannada and Culture. Hence, he has not come today,” the MP said.

Features of new pavilion

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel tries out gym equipment at the newly inaugurated pavilion at Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on February 26, 2023.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel tries out gym equipment at the newly inaugurated pavilion at Mangala stadium in Mangaluru on February 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

High-end gym equipment seen at the gymnasium inside the new pavilion at Mangala stadium, inaugurated by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, in Mangaluru on February 26, 2023.

High-end gym equipment seen at the gymnasium inside the new pavilion at Mangala stadium, inaugurated by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, in Mangaluru on February 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The new pavilion of Mangala Stadium, which is 80 meters in length, has been constructed at a cost of ₹9 crore. It comprises a gallery with a seating capacity of 800, a well-equipped gymnasium, a physiotherapy centre, rooms for officials and restrooms. It is proposed to replace the old structure and have new pavilion in the remaining part of the stadium.

Mr. Kamath said the foundation stone for waterfront development works between Netravathi Bridge and Car Street will be laid on March 5. Formal launch of the work of rehabilitation of Central Market will also be held on the same day, he said.

