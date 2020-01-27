The Hindu Young World Quiz’s 20th edition on Thursday

The 20th edition of the multi-city event The Hindu Young World Quiz will be held at Mijar Govinda Pai Memorial Hall, Canara High School, Mannagudda, here on January 30.

The event, presented by the State Bank of India and the Life Insurance Corporation of India, will once again witness bright young minds vie for top honours at the longest-running competition for school students.

The event, which is free, is open in two categories. Students from classes 4 to 6 can participate in the junior category, while those from classes 7 to 9 can take part in the senior category.

The reporting time for junior category will be at 9 a.m. and for senior category it will be at 1 p.m.

A team must consist of two members. Any number of bona fide teams from the same schools and same branch can participate in both categories.

There will be a preliminary written round followed by an on-stage final round for the top six qualifying teams.

A maximum of two teams from the same school — the same branch — can qualify for the on-stage final round.

The winners will receive trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from the sponsors. All the participants will receive participation certificates.

Quizmaster V.V. Ramanan will host the show.

For queries and details, schools may contact Surendra K Shetty on 9448279124 and Madhava on 9035566695. Or e-mail: mlrcir@thehindu.co.in.