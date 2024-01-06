GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu in School to organise talk on ‘Score even More’ on January 7

January 06, 2024 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu in School will organise “Score Even More,” a special talk on the benefit of Class 10 to score more in their board exams by way of better understanding and presentation of subjects on Sunday, in Mangaluru.

Eminent career counsellor Ameen Mudassar, CEO of CIGMA India, Bengaluru, will deliver the talk at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna School, Bunts’ Hostel, from 9.30 a.m. Entry is free for students. Students may interact with him after the talk and get their doubts cleared. They will also get free study cards and study sheets from CIGMA.

Mr. Mudassar will conduct sessions on increased focus and concentration in studies, time management, handling stress, developing a growth mindset, etc., during the talk. For details, call 9448279124/9035566695. The event is presented by Narayana e-Techno School and PU College, Mangaluru.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.