Teachers in Udupi doing well despite problems: Minister

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister for Ports and Fisheries, and Muzrai, said on Thursday that teachers were providing quality education to students in the district despite facing several problems. He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level Teachers’ Day celebrations organised by the district-level celebrations committee and G. Shankar Family Trust here.

Mr. Poojary said that while earlier education was restricted to a few, it is now available to all classes. However, there is still confusion on the kind of education that needs to be imparted, he said.

Owing to the increasing influence of English, English-medium classes have been started in government schools. But there are still many who want education to be imparted in the mother tongue, he said.

The Minister said there are some who speak about saving the Kannada language, but still send their children to English-medium schools. There is also confusion with regard to the transfer of teachers. In spite of all this, the teachers in the district have maintained a high standard of education, Mr. Poojary said.

He said teachers play a vital role in creating good citizens. Good education makes good citizens, and the government is committed to solving the problems in the education sector, Mr. Poojary said. G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, who had earlier served as a teacher, said he would soon visit schools in the district to check the standard of education. “Teachers who like their profession love their students more than their own children. A good teacher constantly studies and updated [his or her] knowledge,” he said.

Many times, the student watches the behaviour of the teacher and follows suit. Hence, it is essential for teachers to behave well. “A good teacher is one who earns the trust of his students,” he said.

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, presided over the function.